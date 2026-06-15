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Oil prices drop over 4%; Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi surge after US-Iran peace deal reached

At 0045 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 4.70 percent at $80.89 a barrel and North Sea Brent Crude sunk 4.03 percent to 83.81 percent.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 07:53 am IST
AFP |
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Oil prices plunged more than four percent Monday, while Asian stocks soared in early trade after the United States and Iran announced they had reached an agreement to end the conflict in the Middle East.

At 0045 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 4.70 percent at $80.89 a barrel and North Sea Brent Crude sunk 4.03 percent to 83.81 percent. (Representative)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read| Trump pushes to save US-Iran deal as Iran warns US and Israel of consequences

At 0045 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 4.70 percent at $80.89 a barrel and North Sea Brent Crude sunk 4.03 percent to 83.81 percent.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 4.99 percent and South Korea's benchmark Kospi index soared 5.54 percent.

That came after mediator Pakistan said the United States and Iran agreed to a peace deal and an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump swiftly confirmed with his own statement on Sunday.

“It is a marketable ceasefire framework that kicks the hard problems down the road. Iranian compliance, and Hezbollah quiet.”

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Oil prices drop over 4%; Japan's Nikkei, South Korea's Kospi surge after US-Iran peace deal reached
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