Home / World News / 'Old age is not for sissies': 89-year-old gets Covid-19 vaccine, hopes to return to dancing
world news

'Old age is not for sissies': 89-year-old gets Covid-19 vaccine, hopes to return to dancing

When the pandemic struck in March of 2020, Holzman found himself stuck at home. He occupied himself reading electronic books on loan from the New York Public Library and playing scrabble online with friends.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman says he is ready for dance parties to come back to Bryant Park in New York, US. (Reuters Photo)

Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman received his Covid-19 vaccine as soon as he could, hoping it would allow him to get back to his favorite activity - dancing.

Over the last 75 years, Holzman has danced his way around the city's events to the rhythms of swing, fox-trot, samba, and salsa.

And until last year, he had never missed a Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing opening and had been a fixture at city dance parties.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

When the pandemic struck in March of 2020, Holzman found himself stuck at home. He occupied himself reading electronic books on loan from the New York Public Library and playing scrabble online with friends.

But now he is looking forward to getting back to normality.

"It was a joke from, I think, probably Betty Davis, she says, 'Old age is not for sissies,'" said Holzman, sitting on a wooden chair in the shadow of a large umbrella spread in Bryant Park.

"I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I'm still able to dance and jump around and take my shopping cart and do everything else."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WHO insists AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks

US resumes aid to Yemen to fight famine

United States starts sending first stimulus payments under Covid-relief package

Covid-19 vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter: Report

Across the United States, Covid-19 vaccinations have changed seniors' daily lives in ways large and small a year after the pandemic drove many in the high-risk group into forced isolation.

Older Americans are again visiting family members, eating at their favorite restaurants, and shopping in stores without fear of death or hospitalization.

"I have no doubt ... that I'll be able to do whatever I did before," Holzman said. "And I'll do it with a sense of gratitude that, you know, I was able to get through it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP