Omicron BA.5 dominant subvariant, Covid hospitalisations rising, says WHO expert
Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is dominant worldwide, the World Health Organization’s infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, has said, underlining that about half of the cases are linked to BA.5 sublineage. “And there are further sub lineages of BA.5 as this virus continues to evolve,” she added in a remark that may raise fresh concerns about further mutation of the virus, which has killed over 63 lakh people in two years.
“We are seeing a continued increase in case detections of COVID-19. It’s the fifth or sixth week in a row where we’re seeing increases in the reported number of cases,” the world health body expert said in a briefing on Friday, stressing that hospitalisations are on a rise globally.
Counting various factors that may have contributed to the evolution of the virus, the expert underscored the “intense mixing of individuals in absence of mitigation factors, wearing masks and distancing.”
“Deaths are also increasing. In the last five weeks, we have seen deaths among groups that are not well-protected with the vaccine, meaning they have not been vaccinated. About half of the deaths were from Americans and about 33 per cent of the deaths were from Europe."
Of the top 50 countries that have reported an increase in deaths, 35 countries have seen a 100 per cent increase in deaths, as per the WHO data. “Three countries had more than a 1,000 per cent increase.”
Masks, social distancing, vaccination, work-from-home for people who are not well, are among the measures that have been yet again reiterated.
As per the WHO’s weekly bulletin, which was released on July 27, the number of weekly cases reported globally in the July 18-24 week was similar to the number reported last week, with over 6.6 million new cases. “Likewise, the number of new weekly deaths was similar to the number reported during the previous week, with over 12 600 fatalities,” it said.
At the country level, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (969 068 new cases; +73%), the United States of America (860 097 new cases; -3%), Germany (565 518 new cases; -16%), Italy (531 327 new cases; -26%), and France (508 620 new cases; -27%).
The United States of America reported the highest number of deaths (2 637 new deaths; +3%), followed by Brazil (1 396 new deaths; -20%), Italy (952 new deaths; +21%), Spain (810 new deaths; +33%), and France (737 new deaths; +34%).
-
Osama Bin Laden’s kin donated £1 million to Prince Charles’ foundation: Report
The family of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden donated £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) to a charitable trust of a report by The Sunday Times, Prince Charles said on Saturday. The report said that Prince Charles accepted the donation from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq - half brothers of Osama Bin Laden. Several advisers of Prince Charles had urged him to not take the donation. A Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak has denied any wrongdoing.
-
Global food crisis looms; Zelensky says harvest could be halved by Ukraine war
Ukraine's president said on Sunday that the country's harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," suggesting half as much as usual, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter. "Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
-
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter visits India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Touted to be Bangladesh's largest power plant, the coal-fired station is being set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between India's NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board.
-
6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 shook Nepal on Sunday morning. The quake took place 147 km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal at 8.13 a.m IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between its capital Kathmandu and the city of Pokhara on April 25, 2015. Following the quake, Kathmandu's international airport was shut down.
-
More Saudi women opt DJ'ing - once unthinkable - as career option
Standing behind Naif's control tower with headphones around her neck, Saudi DJ Leen Naif segues smoothly between pop hits and club tracks for a crowd of business school graduates noshing on sushi. The possibility that DJs would be welcomed at public events, let alone that many would be women, is something "we didn't expect" until recently, said a Saudi DJ known as Vinyl Mode, Mohammed Nassar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics