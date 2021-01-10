IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / On course to meet Covid-19 vaccination target, says UK health secretary Hancock
world news

On course to meet Covid-19 vaccination target, says UK health secretary Hancock

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of delivering about 15 million shots by mid-February.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock, speaks at a news conference.(Reuters)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the U.K. is on course to meet its coronavirus target, but warned the surge in cases has left the state-run National Health Service in a “very, very serious situation.”

In an interview with Sky News, Hancock said more than 200,000 people are being vaccinated every day, including one-third of the over-80s regarded as the most vulnerable group to the disease. He said mass vaccination centers are opening to accelerate the rollout.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of delivering about 15 million shots by mid-February as his government races to get ahead of a new variant of the virus that has triggered a surge in cases in recent weeks. The U.K. reported an additional 59,937 cases on Saturday, taking the total above 3 million. It has the worse death toll in western Europe at more than 80,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.