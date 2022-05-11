On Donald Trump, former CEO Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar

Elon Musk's tentative plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter has sparked a huge controversy as Trump's account was permanently suspended in 2021 after the January 6 riot in US Capitol for his 'involvement' in inciting the violence. As Elon Musk said he and former CEO Jack Dorsey were on the same page that it was a bad idea to permanently ban someone from Twitter, Jack Dorsey took to Twitter and clarified his stance.

Though Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account, Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure. "It was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong," Jack Dorsey said clarifying.

"As I said in the thread, we made the decision based on the information we had and what we thought best. impossible situation. I'm saying a corporation should not have to make this decision in the first place. not for something as important as public conversation," Jack Dorsey explained.

Replying to questions that why it is wrong to ban someone on a virtual platform like it can be done in the real life, for example banning someone from a bar or the baseball ground, Jack Dorsey said, "Twitter isn't a bar."

With Elon Musk's plan to lift the permanent ban on Donald Trump dominating the discussion on the social media platform, Elon Musk reiterated that it is important to listen to his full explanation where he said why the permanent ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account did not actually curb his voice as he came up with his social media platform Truth Social, while Twitter ended up alienating a chunk of its followers by banning Donald Trump, Elon Musk said. A permanent ban can be imposed on spam, and bot accounts while temporary suspension or deletion of a problematic tweet should be enough action.

So Twitter being bought by Elon Musk, is Donald Trump to be back on the platform any time soon? Answering this question, Musk said Donald Trump himself has announced that he will not come back to Twitter as he has his own social media platform. “This is the point I am trying to make which perhaps not getting across. Banning Donald Trump from Twitter did not end Trump's voice. It will amplify it among the right and that's why it was morally wrong and flat-out stupid,” Elon Musk said. h

