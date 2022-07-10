On Eid-ul-Adha, notes, greetings by Biden, other world leaders: 'Compassion..'

The world is soaked in Eid celebrations and leaders - across the globe - are sending across their wishes to the revelers. US president Joe Biden on Saturday night joined the world leaders in marking the Islamic festival. Wishing a “joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service”, the US president wrote “Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor” on Twitter.

In a statement, shared by the White House, Biden said that “Eid traditions and Hajj rituals that commemorate the devotion of Abraham and his son to God are an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith, and a reminder of the common roots of the world’s great Abrahamic religions.” He added that the “act of sharing the sacrifice with those less fortunate in service of God mirrors our common commitment to work together to meet the challenges of our world today”.

Biden mentioned that Muslims will be “able to gather from around the world for the first time in two years to perform the Hajj”, which were restricted over the last two years due to the pandemic. According to him, it is a “symbol of the progress that they have made in fighting the pandemic”. Biden further lauded Muslim Americans in the US, stating that they are “leading on the frontlines”.

UK acting prime minister Boris Johnson also wished “a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha” to the Muslims in the country. “Wishing Muslims here in the UK and around the world a very happy and blessed Eid al-Adha,” the prime minister's office wrote on Twitter.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese reached to out the 600,000 plus Muslim population in his country. Underlining that the "symbols and ceremonies of Eid-al-Adha speak to us of the human capacity for sacrifice in the name of love", the Australian PM said that "today more than 600,000 Muslims are an integral part of the rich mosaic" of the country. He further added that he is "proud to serve alongside three Muslim Australians in my government".

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, said that the occasion is a “moment for prayer, sharing, sacrifice, and compassion”. "It is a chance to reflect on the contributions of Muslim Canadians across the country," he shared.

“Today, I hope that you find peace and meaning through the practice of your traditions, that you can come together with the family and friends you love, and that you can celebrate your community and all it has done for our country. From my family to yours, Sophie and I are wishing you a wonderful Eid al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!”, Trudeau added.

Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami) is celebrated by Muslims all across the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s dedication to Allah. It is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah - which is the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. This is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of 30 days of fasting in the month of Ramadan.

On this day, Muslims around the world offer Eid al-Adha namaz at a mosque, after the sun has completely risen and just before it enters the Zuhr time - midday prayer time.

India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, UK, Singapore, and the Sultanate of Brunei have announced Sunday as the first day of Eid al Adha celebration. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and other Arab states marked the festival on Saturday. Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) and the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) also announced the festival celebrations on Saturday.

