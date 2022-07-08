Eid-ul-Azha: Animal sacrifices at traditional sites only, dispose of remains properly, says Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special directions to ensure that qurbani (sacrifice of animals) was not held on disputed spots or in the open areas on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on Sunday (July 10). The CM also asked the officials concerned in all the districts to identify spots for sacrifices in advance and allow them to be held only at traditional places.
While issuing the directions, the CM, in a tweet, on Thursday, also instructed that the carcass and remains of the animals should be disposed of properly to prevent the spread of diseases. He asked the district authorities to devise a plan to properly dispose of the animal remains. He asked the authorities to ensure that sacrifice places are covered and that no prohibited animals are sacrificed anywhere in the state, as it may cause law and order problems.
UP police additional director general (ADG), Prashant Kumar, said the necessary directions have been issued to the police stations and at the circle level to identify the sacrifice spots. He said the officials have been asked to ensure that sacrifices are done only at traditional places and not at any new place.
The CM asked the officials to ensure that no roads are blocked by people offering prayers which might cause problems for others. He asked the officials to make proper arrangements for people to offer prayers. The prayers can be offered in shifts if there is a space problem but disrupting traffic will not be allowed, he added. He instructed the police and district administration to make arrangements for people to offer prayers as it was done for Eid and Alwida ki Namaz (prayers of last Friday of Ramzan) without creating any chaos or causing problems to others. He asked police to coordinate with clerics and religious leaders to maintain peace and communal harmony.
To help their kids in competitive exams, UP police inks pact with Unacademy
Uttar Pradesh police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Unacademy Group, one of India's largest learning platforms, here on Friday to help children of police personnel prepare for competitive exams. The MoU was signed by inspector general of police housing and welfare, SK Bhagat on behalf of the UP police and Sumant Dey from Unacademy Group.
#Raincheck: Trendy monsoon essentials in tricity
Monsoon has arrived in tricity and how! Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall on July 6, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, Panchkula 77.5mm, and Mohali 74.5mm, as per the IMD. While the starting range for footwear is as low as Rs 150; umbrellas and raincoats' starting price is Rs 250. An interesting addition, at multiple stores across tricity, is raincoats for cats and dogs. The starting price is Rs 350.
Taj Mahal entry free for three hours for Eid-ul-Adha namaz
The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for three hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid on Sunday for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle superintending archaeologist RK Patel issued a notification stating that the entry fee at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will be suspended for three hours.
Kashi’s former mayor recalls Shinzo Abe’s visit, pays tribute
Kashi's former mayor Ramgopal Mohle strongly condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed during an election campaign speech on Friday. Mohale recalled Shinzo Abe's visit to Kashi seven years ago. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Japanese PM Abe visited Kashi on December 12, 2015.
Redressal of civic issues: Toll-free number 1533 receives 205 calls on day 1
As many as 205 calls were received by the state-wide toll-free number 1533 to solve civic problems of the cities. The toll-free service was inaugurated by the minister of urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday. Additional director of urban development department Dr Aslam Ansari said as many as 18 people are taking calls and listening to every problem patiently. Every problem is tracked down until it is solved, Aslam Ansari added.
