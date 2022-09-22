Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / On exodus at airports, borders after Putin's order, Kremlin says ‘exaggerated’

On exodus at airports, borders after Putin's order, Kremlin says ‘exaggerated’

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:35 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: On reports of detained anti-mobilisation protesters being given draft papers, Kremlin said that the move is not against any law, Reuters reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin announcement on partial mobilisation of the country's 2 million-strong military reserves amid Moscow's Ukraine invasion, Kremlin responded to reports of protests in the country against Putin's call-up.

On reports of detained anti-mobilisation protesters being given draft papers, Kremlin said that the move is not against any law, Reuters reported.

Read more: Would be better…: Ukraine's tongue in cheek jibe at Russia on flight search rise

Putin's decision which he said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” has resulted in people attempting to flee Russia as the country's eastern border with Finland saw an upsurge in traffic as well as Russians were reportedly scrambling for flights outside Russia.

Kremlin said dismissed reports of exodus on airports and land borders as exaggerated.

Putin’s announcement of partial mobilisation came at a time when Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on whether they want to become parts of Russia but Moscow's nearly seven month invasion of Ukraine is being seen as faltering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kremlin russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP