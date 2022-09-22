Home / World News / Would be better…: Ukraine's tongue in cheek jibe at Russia on flight search rise

Would be better…: Ukraine's tongue in cheek jibe at Russia on flight search rise

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed.

Russia-Ukraine War: A forensic explosives expert examines a crater from a missile explosion in Kharkiv.&nbsp;
Russia-Ukraine War: A forensic explosives expert examines a crater from a missile explosion in Kharkiv. 
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine's Defence Ministry tweeted a suggestion for the Russians as President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country. Reports suggested that Russians were trying to leave the country swiftly fearing call of duty amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Russians are now actively Googling how to avoid mobilization and stay alive," They would have been better off Googling instructions for making Molotov cocktails when there was still time," Ukraine's Defence Ministry said.

Molotov cocktails, a reference for homemade 'petrol bombs', were commonly used by Ukraine against Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, will be viewed as an escalation by the West.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out