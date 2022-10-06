On Mandana Karimi's solo anti-hijab protest, Taslima Nasreen has a question

Following actor Mandana Karimi's lone protest to show her support for Iranian women protesting against the hijab in her home country, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen asked why the actor was not joined by other women from the Muslim community "who are forced to wear hijab".

“Iranian actress Mandana Karimi staged a solo protest in Mumbai against the hijab. Why is she alone protesting? Why Muslim women from Mumbai who are forced to wear hijab not joining her?” author Taslima Nasreen wrote on Twitter.

Last week, actor Mandana Karimi, who hails from Iran, shared a 17-minute-long video on Instagram where she can be seen at Mumbai's bandstand as she stages a solo protest in support of massive protests that broke out in Iran last month following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Iran's morality police. Mahsa Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab and beaten up after which she died, her family said.

“For Iran, for my mother’s tears, for my brother’s broken face and heart, for sleepless nights, for freedom for life," Mandana Karimi had captioned the video.

Widespread protests followed as Iranian women took to the streets defying Iran's strict dress code laws- burning their headscarves and chopping their hair.

At least 92 protesters have been killed in the deadly protests, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), AFP reported. Amnesty International has confirmed 53 deaths. At least 12 security personnel have been reported killed, reports suggest while over 1,000 people have been arrested.

