Watch: Swedish MP cuts hair to support Iran's anti-hijab protests

Updated on Oct 06, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: "We, the people and citizens in the EU, demand the unconditional and immediate halt of all violence against women and men in Iran," Abir al-Sahlani said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.(Reuters)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Supporting protesting Iranian women, a Swedish Euro MP cut off her hair in parliament, calling for EU action against Iran.

"We, the people and citizens in the EU, demand the unconditional and immediate halt of all violence against women and men in Iran," Abir al-Sahlani said.

"Until Iran is free our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until you, the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you," she added before taking out a pair of scissors and cutting her hair.

"Women, Life, Freedom!" she shouted, holding the hair.

Watch video here:

Women have been protesting in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not wearing hijab and beaten up. Women removing their headscarves and cutting their hair has been a key image of the protests in Iran.

Swedish MP Abir al-Sahlani also accused EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell of failing to "take a stand for the women in Iran".

"It's time to speak out. It's time to act. The hands of the regime of the mullahs in Iran are stained with blood," she said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

