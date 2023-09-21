On Oct 4 every TV and mobile in the US will get an alert: All you need to know

On October 4, at precisely 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT), a unified alert will resonate across every mobile phone and television in the United States. This simultaneous test will exercise the effectiveness of two critical emergency alert systems: the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for mobile devices and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) for televisions and radios. On October 4, a nationwide test of emergency alert systems will take place in the US to ensure their effectiveness.(X/fema)

The objective of this synchronized test is to ensure the robustness of these systems and address any potential issues before they are called upon in a real emergency.

The nationwide test is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, October 4. For 30 minutes, cell towers will broadcast the emergency alert through the WEA system. If you have a WEA-compatible mobile phone that is powered on and within the range of an active cell tower, you should receive a test message reading: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." The message will be in the language your phone is set to and will be accompanied by a distinctive tone and vibration for accessibility.

On televisions and radios, the test message will last for one minute and will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

In the event of severe weather or another emergency on October 4, the test will be postponed by one week to October 11.

