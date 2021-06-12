On World Day Against Child Labour, key points on the practice

Child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years – with millions more at risk due to the impacts of Covid-19, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Unicef.

"Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward" – released ahead of World Day Against Child Labour – warns that progress to end child labour has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous downward trend that saw child labour fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016.

"We are losing ground in the fight against child labour, and the last year has not made that fight any easier. Now, well into the second year of global lockdowns, school closures, economic disruptions, and shrinking national budgets, families are forced to make heartbreaking choices," Unicef's executive director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

Also read | Child labour rises 1st time in 20 years, Nobel laureate demands action

World Day Against Child Labour is being observed on Saturday and the UN has made 2021 the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, calling urgent action needed to meet a goal of ending the practice by 2025.

Here's what the report on child labour said:

1. There has been a significant rise in the number of children aged 5 to 11 years in child labour, who now account for just over half of the total global figure.

2. The number of children aged 5 to 17 years in hazardous work has risen by 6.5 million to 79 million since 2016.

3. In sub-Saharan Africa, population growth, recurrent crises, extreme poverty, and inadequate social protection measures have led to an additional 16.6 million children in child labour over the past four years.

3. Covid-19 is endangering that progress even in regions where there has been some headway since 2016, such as Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

4. Globally, nine million additional children are at risk of being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. A simulation model shows this number could rise to 46 million if they don’t have access to critical social protection coverage.

6. Children already in child labour may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions because of additional economic shocks and school closures caused by Covid-19.

7. Many more may be forced into the worst forms of child labour due to job and income losses among vulnerable families.

8. The agriculture sector accounts for 70 per cent of children in child labour (112 million) followed by 20 per cent in services (31.4 million) and 10 per cent in the industry (16.5 million).

9. Nearly 28 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 years and 35 per cent of children aged 12 to 14 years in child labour are out of school.

10. Child labour is more prevalent among boys than girls at every age. When household chores performed for 21 hours or more each week are taken into account, the gender gap in child labour narrows.

11. The prevalence of child labour in rural areas (14 per cent) is close to three times higher than in urban areas (5 per cent).

To reverse the upward trend in child labour, the ILO and Unicef are calling for adequate social protection for all, including universal child benefits. They have also called for increased spending on free and good-quality schooling and getting all children back into school, including those who dropped out before Covid-19.

The global bodies there should be a promotion of decent work for adults so that families don’t have to resort to children helping to generate income. The ILO and Unicef said there should be an end to harmful gender norms and discrimination that influence child labour. Investment in child protection systems, agricultural development, rural public services, infrastructure and livelihoods should also come through, they said.

Source: International Labour Organization.