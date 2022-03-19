'Once a soldier, always a soldier': This 98-year-old woman offering to join Ukraine's military wins hearts

As Ukraine fights back the Russian invasion, stories of people offering to defend their war-torn country are like a glimmer of hope in these dark times. While most of the world can only sit and pray for the safety of the people residing in the East European country, a few people have chosen to shoulder the responsibility to resist Moscow.

In one such story shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a 98-year-old world war two veteran was ready to defend her motherland again. Given her age, her offer to join the Ukrainian army was, however, denied by the authorities.

“98-year-old Olha Tverdokhlibova, a WWII veteran, faced war for the 2nd time in her life. She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience, was denied, though, because of age. We are sure she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv!” Ukraine's ministry wrote in the caption.

Commenting on the post, a user on Twitter wrote: "Ukrianian women are ferocious! :D". Another said: "Once a soldier, always a soldier!!!"

The tweet was posted on March 18 and has been liked by nearly 4,000 users so far.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began nearly a month ago, an estimated 6.5 million people have reportedly been displaced inside Ukraine and another 3.2 million have fled the country due to safety concerns.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had earlier turned down the US's offer to flee Kyiv to safety, has received global appreciation for leading the fight against the Russian onslaught. Many commoners have also come forward to join the military to help the country resist heavyweight Russia.

