India to buy Russian discounted crude. Which other nations have bought?

India's decision to buy discounted crude oil from Russia - despite sanctions imposed by the West over Moscow's 'illegal' war on Ukraine - led to disapproving comments from the United States. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said buying Russian oil did not violate US sanctions against Moscow but she urged India to 'think about where you want to stand when history books are written'. However, Indian government sources said "legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised" and it was pointed out Russia sells more oil to other countries, including those that have sanctioned Moscow, than India. It was also pointed out many of these countries continue to buy Russian oil.

Here is the list of major countries that purchase crude from Moscow:

China:

China is the second-largest Russian oil importer after the European Union, and the International Energy Agency says seaborne shipments could even increase. Petro-Logistics, which monitors oil production, is seeing more Russian crude heading to China.

France:

Russian crude oil accounted for 9.5 per cent of total imports in 2021. However, the French Association of Petroleum Industry has said alternative supplies can be found and has confirmed it it is already moving away from Russian diesel.

Germany:

Russian crude accounts for about 14 per cent of intake at Germany's largest refinery, Miro. Germany's PCK Schwedt refinery - 54 per cent of which is owned by Rosneft (a Moscow-based energy company) - is fed via the Druzhba pipeline, as well as the landlocked Leuna refinery, majority-owned by TotalEnergies.

Greece:

Greece's biggest oil refiner said Russian crude accounted for about 15 per cent of its feed in the second half of 2021. But, like France, it is expected that this will be replaced. Deals are already in place to buy oil from Saudi Arabia.

Italy:

ISAB, Italy's largest refinery and which is owned by Swiss-based Litasco SA and controlled by Lukoil (another Russian energy company), was working as normal as of March 4. It processes various crudes.

Turkey:

Turkey has no plans to stop buying Russian crude and related products. It opposes sanctions on Moscow. Tupras is the largest refiner in the country.

Poland:

PKN Orlen, the country's largest refiner, has said it is buying Russian crude for its refineries in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic but is prepared for 'any scenario', including a complete suspension of Russian supply.

The Netherlands:

Neither the Dutch government nor Rotterdam Port have banned Russian oil. Around 30 per cent of the oil that goes through Rotterdam is Russian. Around 20 million tonnes of Russian oil products go through the port annually.

Hungary:

Hungarian oil group MOL says it continues to be supplied by the Druzhba pipeline. Prime minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly opposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

With input from Reuters