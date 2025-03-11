Menu Explore
Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Moscow; 1 killed, 3 injured

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 12:52 PM IST

Flights in and out of Moscow have been restricted as the Russian national capital deals with the damage from Ukraine's massive drone attack

Ukraine launched a massive drone attack targeting Russia's capital Moscow, leaving one person dead and three injured, reported news agency Reuters. The attack marks Ukraine's first large-scale aggression towards Russia in 2025.

Ukraine attacked Moscow with drones leading to one person dead and three injured(AFP)
Ukraine attacked Moscow with drones leading to one person dead and three injured(AFP)

Governor Andrei Vorobyov stated in a post on Telegram that seven apartments in the region had been evacuated till now due to damage caused by the attacks.

The drone attack occurred right before a visit of Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) secretary general to the Russian capital on Tuesday.

Also Read: Ukraine's forces in Kursk almost surrounded, says former Russian president

The mayor of Moscow stated that “insignificant” damage had also been caused to the roof of a building and a fire had been sparked in a parking lot.

Flights in and out of three Moscow airports have been restricted. Trains travelling through the Domodedovo railway station in the city have also been halted.

Also Read: X outages: Elon Musk blames Ukrainian forces after Dark Storm takes credit

Russia's defence ministry said its air defence systems had intercepted 337 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, including 91 drones over Moscow.

The attack on Moscow comes right before Ukrainian and US officials a are supposed to meet in Saudi Arabia to negotiate an end to the 3-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

US and Russian officials also met in the Saudi capital in February to discuss restoring ties between the Cold War foes and bringing an end to the war with Ukraine.

After a clash on February 28, during a meeting in the Oval Office, relations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have been strained, with the US suspending all military aid and intelligence inputs to the nation.

Trump has also threatened to impose large scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia for aggression against Ukraine, and to force both parties to agree to a ceasefire.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

