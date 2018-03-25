One killed, 7 injured in attack on mosque in Afghanistan, Islamic State claims responsibility

Two suicide bombers attacked a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Sunday, killing one person and wounding seven others, an official said.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the toll may rise from Sunday’s attack. He said both bombers tried to enter the mosque but one was shot dead by guards before making it inside.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but provided no evidence for its claim. The group made the claim via a statement released online by its Amaq news agency.

An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted a group of Shias marking the Persian new year in Afghanistan’s capital last week, killing more than 30 people.