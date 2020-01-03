e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / World News / 8 killed in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Officials

8 killed in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Officials

Iraq’s military also said that there were two car explosions.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2020 06:06 IST
Agence-France Presse
Agence-France Presse
Baghdad
Three rockets fell on Baghdad airport on Friday. An Iraqi police officer instructs a bulldozer while Iraqi security forces remove cement blocks and opened the streets, that were closed for security concerns, around the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday.
Three rockets fell on Baghdad airport on Friday. An Iraqi police officer instructs a bulldozer while Iraqi security forces remove cement blocks and opened the streets, that were closed for security concerns, around the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday. (AP (Representative Picture))
         

At least eight people were killed in a rocket attack on Baghdad airport, Iraqi security sources said Friday, days after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the American embassy.

“Three rockets hit the international airport in Baghdad,” said a statement from the Iraqi military, adding that two cars exploded.

At least eight people died, added a security official who asked to remain anonymous.

tags
top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
8 killed in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Officials
8 killed in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Officials
‘Crucial gaps in Isro’s plans to use more Indian products’: House panel chief
‘Crucial gaps in Isro’s plans to use more Indian products’: House panel chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pune astronomers discover gigantic ring of hydrogen gas around distant galaxy
Pune astronomers discover gigantic ring of hydrogen gas around distant galaxy
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news