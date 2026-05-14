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One ship seized, another sunk: Tensions flare near Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

With the US-Israel war on Iran now in its third month, the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key passage for 20% of the world's oil and gas supply, remains blocked

Published on: May 14, 2026 11:51 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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As peace negotiations between the United States and Iran remain in limbo, fresh tensions flared up near the Strait of Hormuz. On Thursday, a ship anchored off the United Arab Emirates was seized and taken towards Iran. Meanwhile, an India-flagged cargo ship near the coast of Oman sank after a suspected drone attack on Wednesday.

The Hormuz blockade has also driven oil prices to their highest level since 2022, with Brent crude hitting its highest level since 2022.(Reuters/Representational)

Amid the fresh tensions, it remains unclear who is behind the attacks, but they came shortly after a senior Iranian official reiterated Tehran's control over the key strait.

With the US-Israel war on Iran now in its third month, the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key passage for 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply, remains blocked due to two reasons: Iran's blockade of marine traffic and vessels connected to the US, and the US' naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The Hormuz blockade has also driven oil prices to their highest level since 2022, with Brent crude hitting its highest level since 2022.

Ship anchored in the UAE seized

The drone attack sparked a fire on the vessel while it was en route from Somalia to Sharjah in the UAE.

India's external affairs ministry condemned the attack, calling it unacceptable, but did not say who attacked the ship.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable, and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted. “India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the statement from the MEA read.

South Korean ship hit in strait

Earlier this month, a South Korean cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz was struck, causing a fire on board and damage to the lower stern hull.

With Seoul launching a probe into the incident, Yonhap news agency reported that the possibility of an entity other than Iran targeting the ship remains low.

"Once we go through the investigation and present the evidence, I trust that the Iranian side will respond in an appropriate ​way," the official told the local news agency.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

 
strait of hormuz oil prices us iran war iran news us news
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Home / World News / One ship seized, another sunk: Tensions flare near Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war
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