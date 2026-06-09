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OpenAI filed confidentially for IPO as rivals race to market

The Sam Altman-led firm submitted paperwork for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 03:12 am IST
Bloomberg |
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OpenAI filed confidentially for an IPO, as the ChatGPT maker looks to join artificial intelligence rivals tapping public markets to fund ambitious growth plans.

OpenAI logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

The Sam Altman-led firm submitted paperwork for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said. OpenAI is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on a potential listing as soon as in the fall, people familiar with the matter have said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the IPO plan could change. “We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company,” the company said. “But it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best.”

Founded more than a decade ago, OpenAI kicked off the generative AI boom with the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. Though the company and its flagship chatbot remain synonymous with AI for many people, OpenAI also faces a number of challenges, including heightened competition from Anthropic PBC and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

 
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