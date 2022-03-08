Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Opposition moves no-confidence motion, Imran Khan on the edge
world news

Opposition moves no-confidence motion, Imran Khan on the edge

It is clearly evident that Pakistan army is not taking side in this political powerplay unfolding in Islamabad and has decided to distance away from its past protege Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

The Opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat. As the Speaker was not in his office, the resolution was submitted in the Secretariat.

A total of 86 Members of NationalAssembly from the Opposition have signed the motion. As per rules 68 MNAs need to sign the petition and the Speaker has 3-7 days to call the session for voting.

Further, PML-N MNAs have been directed to remain in Islamabad as the coming 3 weeks were crucial politically.

The No-Confidence motion resolution against Imran Khan
RELATED STORIES

The motion requisitioning a NA session was submitted by JUI-Fs Shahida Akhtar Ali; PML-Ns Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah & PPPs Naveed Qamar & Shazia Marri.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari are to hold a press conference later in the evening to announce decisions taken regarding the no-confidence motion.

It is clearly evident that Pakistan army is not taking side in this political powerplay unfolding in Islamabad and has decided to distance away from its past protege Imran Khan. With the Pakistan Army and the ISI not in the picture Imran Khan would have to produce an in-swinger to take out the oppositions wicket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail

Topics
imran khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP