Home / World News / Opposition nears deal to oust Bibi
world news

Opposition nears deal to oust Bibi

Agencies | , Jerusalem, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)

The head of a small hard-line party on Sunday said he would try to form a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents, taking a major step towards ending the 12-year rule of the Israeli leader.

Following the development, Netanyahu, as known as “Bibi” across Israel, said that a coalition government without him was a “danger” for Israel’s security, according to AFP.

In an address, Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett said he has decided to join forces with the country’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid. The pair have until Wednesday to complete a deal in which they are expected to each serve two years as prime minister in a rotation deal.

“It’s my intention to do my utmost in order to form a national unity government along with my friend Yair Lapid, so that, god willing, together we can save the country from a tailspin,” Bennett said.

A unity government would end the cycle of deadlock that has plunged the country into four elections over the past two years. It also would end the record-setting tenure of Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics over the past three decades.

In another development, Israeli and Egyptian officials held talks in both countries on Sunday aimed at bolstering the ceasefire that ended the latest round of violence between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

israel pm netanyahu israel
