Ousted PM reinstated in Sudan

Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilised dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country’s top general, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said in televised statements that Abdalla Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic Cabinet until elections can be held.

It remains unclear how much power the government would hold. It would still remain under military oversight.

It also remains unclear whether any political parties or pro-democracy groups have signed off on the agreement. The deal expects the military to release government officials and politicians arrested since the October 25 coup.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and fatally wounded in the Sudanese capital on Sunday in a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup protests, medics said.

The death raised to 41 the number of people killed since the October 25 coup, and it came hours after Hamdok was reinstated in a breakthrough deal to reverse the military takeover. “The signing of this deal opens the door wide enough to address all the challenges of the transitional period,” said Hamdok, speaking at the signing ceremony broadcast on state TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agreement comes just days after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during anti-coup demonstrations. Hamdok was held under house arrest by military leaders for weeks. The deal also stipulates that an investigation shall be conducted to identify those responsible for the killing and injuring of civilians and troops that marred protests following the coup.

Hamdok thanked Sudan’s “regional and global friends” who helped in reaching this agreement but he did not name the countries.

The 14-clause deal also stressed that power should be handed over to an elected civilian government after the end of the transitional period.

“By signing this declaration, we could lay a genuine foundation to the transitional period,” said Burhan.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group that played a key role in the uprising against Bashir, voiced their vehement opposition to the agreement, accusing Hamdok of committing “political suicide”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This agreement only concerns its signatories and it is an unjust attempt to bestow legitimacy on the latest coup and the military council,” tweeted the group shortly after the deal was signed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON