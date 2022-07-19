Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson narrowly survives no-confidence vote. What now?

Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson survived a 'no-confidence' vote called by the opposition late Monday night amid the ongoing campaign to pick his successor. Johnson won by 111 votes, with 349 for and 238 against, meaning the ruling Conservative Party will remain in office while it elects a new leader to replace Johnson after he quit earlier this month.

The Conservatives' win means the opposition - Labour - cannot force a general election, since the rules say another 'no confidence' vote can only be called 12 months later.

Britain has avoided a general election - which would have been its third in the past five years.

Johnson announced his resignation after an exodus of ministers and senior officials - led by finance secretrary Rishi Sunak and health seceretary Sajid Javid - forced his hand. The prime minister's administration has been rocked by a series of scandals over the past months and years, including the infamous 'partygate' that made headline during the Covid lockdown.

At least 50 ministers and officials walked out on Johnson over the space of 72 hours starting July 8, leaving the prime minister with little option but to step down. He said he would resign as leader of the Conservative party but remain as PM till a successor is elected.

UK prime minister's race: Main contenders

Four of the 50+ senior figures who resigned, forcing Johnson to step down, are in the race to succeed him at 10, Downing Street - Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss, the former equalities secretary Kemi Badenoch, and trade policy secretary Penny Mordaunt.

In another round of voting Monday, Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the race.

Sunak held onto his lead but the cost of living crisis and a fine for attending the same event that brought Johnson his fixed penalty notice, has put dents in his personal ratings.

He got 115 votes, followed by Mordaunt on 82 and Truss on 71.

