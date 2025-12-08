‘Outrageous, harmful’: Israeli president slams New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over Jew remark

Israeli President Isaac Herzog termed New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's recent comments as "outrageous" and harmful to Jewish communities, adding that Mamdani's remarks questioning Jews' right to move to Israel and participate in traditional Zionist practices delegitimised the Jewish people's ancient homeland and also “legitimise violence and undermine freedom of religion,” news agency ANI reported. File photo of Israel's President Isaac Herzog looks on during a meeting with the German Chancellor at his residence in Jerusalem on December 6, 2025.(AFP)

Herzog labeled such rhetoric both anti-Jewish and anti-American as he spoke at the Yeshiva University in New York City where he was presented with an honorary doctorate. He further described a climate in which Holocaust inversion, conspiracy theories, and new forms of Jew-hatred proliferate online and in public discourse. He noted that while overt slurs have become socially unacceptable, targeting Jews under the garb of anti-Zionism has become rampant. "Where Jews were once 'Yids' in America, Zionists are now called 'Zios,'" Herzog said.

"Two weeks ago, we saw an aliyah [immigration] event at a prominent Manhattan synagogue being hounded and harassed," Herzog was quoted as saying as he referred to a mob of anti-Israel protesters who disrupted the event. “The incoming mayor's response was to suggest that Jews who consider fulfilling [aliyah] are violating international law. In the face of such hatred, we must fight back fiercely and fearlessly.”

“Returning to Zion and connecting to Israel have been cornerstones of Jewish faith and tradition for thousands of years. Delegitimizing that right encourages violence and threatens religious freedom,” he said.

The Israeli President also talked about the Israel Gaza conflict as he praised the heroism of Israeli civilians and soldiers. Herzog recounted conducting more than 1,500 bereavement visits during the conflict and highlighted the recovery of New York native Captain Omer Neutra's body.

Herzog also credited the United States and President Donald Trump with assisting in hostage returns and outlining a postwar vision for the region. He said Trump's plan aims to deter Hamas and other adversaries while fostering renewed dialogue with Syria, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.