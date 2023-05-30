Home / World News / Over 1,000 attacks recorded on Ukraine's healthcare during war: WHO

Over 1,000 attacks recorded on Ukraine's healthcare during war: WHO

Reuters |
May 30, 2023 10:36 PM IST

The WHO said it recorded 896 attacks on health facilities, 121 on transport, 72 on personnel and 17 on warehouses in Ukraine during the war.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday it had recorded 1,004 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine during the Russian invasion, the highest number recorded by the organisation in any conflict.

Hostilities have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions since Russia's invasion of Ukarine, according to UN figures(AFP)
"The 1,004 WHO-verified attacks over the past 15 months of full-scale war have claimed at least 101 lives, including both health workers and patients, and injured many more," it said in an emailed statement.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine over 15 months ago, starting the largest war in Europe since World War Two. Hostilities have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions, according to UN figures.

russia ukraine crisis
