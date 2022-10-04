Over 200,000 people mobilised to army in two weeks: Russian defence minister

More than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive on September 21, Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army," Shoigu during a meeting, according to Russian news agencies. Russia's mobilisation is aimed at propping up Moscow's forces in Ukraine.