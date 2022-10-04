Over 200,000 people mobilised to army in two weeks: Russian defence minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army," Russian defence minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: People say goodbye to reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation as they depart for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea.(Reuters)
More than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive on September 21, Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army," Shoigu during a meeting, according to Russian news agencies. Russia's mobilisation is aimed at propping up Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

