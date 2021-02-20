Over 200 million Covid-19 shots administered globally: List of countries with most doses

Over 200 million vaccine doses to provide immunity against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reportedly administered so far in at least 107 countries and territories. Notably, around 45 per cent of Covid-19 vaccine shots have been given to people in the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) countries, which accounts for only 10 per cent of the global population, according to news agency AFP. The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly called for equitable access and distribution of vaccines and on Friday, G7 members pledged to share more vaccine doses to middle- and low-income countries.

Here’s the list of countries/territories with the most number of Covid-19 vaccine shots administered:

United States: Nearly 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the worst-hit nation, the highest in the world. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 78 million vaccine shots have been delivered and at least 42 million people have received on or both doses of the vaccine.

China: It is second only to the US in terms of the absolute number of doses administered. As of February 9, China has administered more than 40 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

European Union: The 27-member bloc has administered more than 25 million Covid-19 vaccine shots amid a row over the contract with AstraZeneca. Germany, an EU and G7 member, on Friday announced to donate an additional 1.5 billion euros to boost the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries.

United Kingdom: The UK has administered more than 17 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, covering at least 26 per cent of the country’s population.

India: After the Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, India has administered more than 10 million vaccine doses. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India has administered over 10 million doses of vaccine to its health workers and frontline workers in 34 days, describing it as the second-fastest in the whole world.

Israel: It is at the sixth position in terms of the absolute number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, but the rate of doses administered per 100 people is the highest in the world. Israel has administered more than 78.8 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per 100 people.

Brazil: The Latin American nation has administered over 6.6 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.