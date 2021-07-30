Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 24,000 Taliban fighters killed, wounded in 4 months: Afghan ministry
world news

Over 24,000 Taliban fighters killed, wounded in 4 months: Afghan ministry

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Members of the Afghan Special Forces get ready before a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan.(Reuters)

Over 24,000 Taliban has been killed and wounded in battles with the Afghan security forces over the past four months.

Citing the data of the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, Tolo News reported that during the period running from April to July the Taliban launched 22,000 attacks in various parts of the country and the attacks resulted in the killing and wounding of 24,000 Taliban.

"The influx of more than 10,000 terrorists from outside Afghanistan in order to increase the violence shows that there are also foreign hands behind the war in Afghanistan," said Sayed Abdullah Hashemi, an official of the State Ministry for Peace Affairs.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Salim, the deputy head of the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR), said that the current war in Afghanistan has no religious legitimacy, adding that the Taliban must end the violence.

"We support discussions on all issues including the issue of prisoners and the removal of names from the blacklist including a debate on the Constitution," said Salim, referring to Taliban prisoners.

He said that the Taliban have not announced when they are ready to hold the next round of talks, reported Tolo News.

"Discussions move on between our contact groups and the Taliban movement," said Salim.

The Taliban have so far not commented on the statistics about their casualties.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

According to the numbers by the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, during this period 5,777 civilians were also killed including women and children, reported Tolo News.

taliban regime afghanistan
