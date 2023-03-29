Over 4,000 women apply for Hajj travel without 'male guardian', a 1st: Report

More than 4,000 women have applied to to go the Hajj pilgrimage in the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia without a male guardian with blood relation, ANI reported quoting Minority Affairs Ministry. Marking a first, 4,314 women applied to go on the pilgrimage without a ‘Mehram’.

Hajj Pilgrimage: Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.(AFP)

The applications will be cleared on priority by the ministry and Haj travel pilgrims list will also likely be cleared this week, the report added. This is also the first time that such a large pool of applications from women above the age of 45 years who wish to travel for the Hajj pilgrimage without any male guardian have been received, the report added.

The Saudi Arabian government, in October, announced that a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible- Mehram- is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world.

The decision is part of “social reforms” rolled out by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he aims to shake off the kingdom's austere image and open its heavily oil-reliant economy. Other measures taken under his rule include women being allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia without a male guardian. Women have also been allowed to travel abroad without a male guardian.

