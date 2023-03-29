Home / World News / Sanctions good or bad for Russia? Vladimir Putin's sudden turnaround

Sanctions good or bad for Russia? Vladimir Putin's sudden turnaround

ByMallika Soni
Mar 29, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's manufacturing sector was still sluggish.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that international sanctions which were imposed on Moscow following Ukraine's invasion could have "negative" consequences. He had earlier said that Russia was fast adapting to the sanctions.

Vladimir Putin On Western Sanctions: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AP)
"The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it," Vladimir Putin said in a televised meeting.

The Russian leader also said that the country's manufacturing sector was still sluggish.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Western sanctions against Russia don't go far enough, calling for more far-reaching measures against people in Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

They “have to know that they will lose all their money … all their real estate in Europe or in the world, their yachts everywhere," Zelensky told Associated Press. Over 30 countries have imposed sanction on Russia which include price caps on Russian oils and restrictions on access to financial transactions.

In total, more than half of the world's economy has sanctioned Russia while the West has also directly sanctioned almost 2,000 Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs and their families. Over $58 billion worth of sanctioned Russians' assets have been blocked or frozen worldwide, it was reported.

