Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Over half of Europe's population could be infected with Omicron in 6-8 weeks: WHO
world news

Over half of Europe's population could be infected with Omicron in 6-8 weeks: WHO

Dr Hans Kluge, European Regional Director of WHO, told reporters in Denmark on Tuesday that more than seven million Covid-19 cases were seen in the European Region in the first week of 2022.
World Health Organization's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that vaccines continue to provide good protection against Omicron.(Reuters)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

More than 50 per cent of Europe's population could be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease in the next six-eight weeks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Dr Hans Kluge, European Regional Director of WHO, told reporters in Denmark on Tuesday that more than seven million Covid-19 cases were seen in the European Region in the first week of 2022.

As of 10 January, 26 countries in Europe reported that over 1 per cent of their population had been infected with Covid-19 each week, an official statement read.

“It is challenging health systems and service delivery in many countries where Omicron has spread at speed and threatens to overwhelm in many more,” Dr Kluge said.

He added that vaccines continue to provide good protection against Omicron. “Allow me to reiterate that the currently approved vaccines do continue to provide good protection against severe disease and death, including for Omicron,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The top WHO official also said that countries that are facing an Omicron surge should prioritise avoiding and reducing harm among the vulnerable and minimise disruption to health systems and essential services.

“Any decision to shorten recommended quarantine or isolation periods should be taken in combination with negative Covid-19 tests and only when considered essential to preserve critical service continuity. Any decisions to do so must be taken with careful weighing of the risks and benefits of doing so,” Dr Kluge said during the press conference in Denmark on Tuesday.

The WHO has already said that Omicron is less severe than the previous Delta, but it is not mild. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, said on January 7 that Omicron is hospitalising and killing people, just like previous variants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization europe coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP