Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Over 600 pilgrims in Iraq hospitalised due to chlorine gas leak

Aug 10, 2025

The pilgrims were on the route between two Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala when the incident took place.

More than 600 pilgrims in Iraq were hospitalised following a chlorine gas leak at a water treatment station, authorities said Sunday.

“621 cases of asphyxia have been recorded following a chlorine gas leak in Karbala,” Iraq's health ministry said.(AP)
The pilgrims were on the route between two Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala when the incident took place, AFP reported.

“621 cases of asphyxia have been recorded following a chlorine gas leak in Karbala,” Iraq's health ministry said in a statement. The ministry further said that all those hospitalised had received the “necessary care” and left the hospital in good health.

The incident, which happened overnight, was caused due to a “chlorine leak from a water station on the Karbala-Najaf road”, security personnel responsible for the protection of the pilgrims said.

Several million Shiite Muslim pilgrims are expected to travel this year to Karbala, which has the shrines of revered Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas, according to AFP.

The pilgrims will then mark the Arbaeen – a 40-day mourning period during which Shiites commemorate the death of Husein, the grandon of Prophet Mohammed.

