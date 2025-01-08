Pacific Palisades wildfire satellite footage shows destruction caused in Southern California as ‘worse is yet to come’

Satellite images show the devastation caused by the fast-growing Palisades Fire in Southern California. The wildfires have destroyed several buildings and forced evacuation of thousands of people. Palisades Fire: A structure burns in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, has now ordered the evacuation of almost 49,000 residents. Approximately 13,208 buildings and 10,367 homeswere at danger of being destroyed, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley, reported Business Insider.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University's Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) have released satellite images that show the inferno expansion along the coastline.

“A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California,” CIRA wrote on X, sharing the footage of California wildfire. “Communities continue to be significantly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issues state of emergency

CIRA's video appears to show the footage of the area of Altadena, where the Eaton Fire commenced, and shows the exact time another fire erupted.

Another fire, Hurst Fire in Sylmar, broke out later in the day on Tuesday.

In the San Fernando Valley, the Hurst First has destroyed at least 500 acres of fire and forced evacuations in several areas.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has issued a state of emergency as officials have warned that “worse is yet to come” because extreme winds are making it difficult to suppress the fires.

According to Powerages.com, over 302,000 households are facing power cuts as region's infrastructure has been damaged due to fire.

The Mayor of Los Angeles informed that the city is offering refuge and assistance to the thousands of families affected due to the devastating fire.

“To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you. The City is working aggressively to confront this emergency.”

Is climate change responsible for California wildfires?

Experts claim that California's flames are becoming huge and more intense due to climate change. According to CAL Fire, 15 of the 20 most catastrophic fires in the state's history have taken place in the last ten years.

According to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, rising temperatures have made California wildfires more lethal.

“Heat essentially turns the atmosphere into a giant sponge that draws moisture from plants and makes it possible for fires to burn hotter and longer,” he stated on NASA's Earth Observatory website.