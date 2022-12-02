Home / World News / Pak PM condemns 'assassination' attempt on country's head of mission in Kabul

world news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:55 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he said in a Twitter post was an assassination attempt on his country's head of mission.

Reuters |

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned what he said in a Twitter post was an assassination attempt on his country's head of mission in neighbouring Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Spokespeople for the Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs and interior ministry in Afghanistan did not immediately respond to request for comment

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

