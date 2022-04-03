Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pak Punjab assembly governor removed ahead of no-trust motion against Imran Khan
world news

Pak Punjab assembly governor removed ahead of no-trust motion against Imran Khan

The move came shortly before the no-trust motion against Imran Khan. 
Muhammad Sarwar was the governor of Punjab in Pakistan. (LinkedIn )
Published on Apr 03, 2022 10:19 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Muhammad Sarwar, the governor of Punjab in Pakistan,  has been removed by the federal government shortly before the no trust vote against Imran Khan was to be taken up in the National Assembly on Sunday. In a tweet (rougly translated from Urdu), Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said: “The federal government has removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from his post. The new governor of Punjab will be announced later. According to the constitution, the deputy speaker will be the acting governor. (sic)." 

According to reports, Sarwar had not been following the government line. 

Punjab is facing a political upheaval, according to local media,  as opposition rallies against Imran Khan.  

Earlier, Sarwar had accepted Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar's resignation on Friday. 

The country is witnessing another leadership crisis as Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion on Sunday morning. No Pakistan prime minister has been able to complete a term. 

Imran Khan has been trying hard to keep his flock together as the opposition claims support of over 175 lawmakers in the 342-member assembly.  Critics have blamed Khan for an economic crisis in the country.  

However, the cricketer-politician has said he is confidence of a victory. 

 

(With inputs from ANI) 

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

