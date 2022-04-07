Pak SC deals a blow to Imran Khan Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9.The ruling is a big setback to Imran Khan who had alleged that the no-confidence motion as a foreign conspiracy.

The Pakistan Supreme Court summoned the secretary of the Pakistan Election Commission, who arrived with the poll panel's legal team ahead of the verdict on the rejection of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The Election Commission told the supreme court that it would required four months to hold transparent elections, Pakistan media reported.

The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan's advice. The move came after deputy speaker Qasim Suri on April 3 rejected the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, a decision which the chief justice called it erroneous earlier in the day. In the 342-member Assembly, the opposition claims of having the support of 177 members against the majority mark of 172.

This after key PTI allies Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) crossed over to the opposition. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government. He even named a US diplomat Donald Lu, accusing him of being involved in the alleged conspiracy to topple his regime. In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full-five year term. The country has been ruled by the all-powerful Pakistan Army for more than three decades.