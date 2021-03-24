Home / World News / Pak suffering due to imposition of rulers without people's will: Ex-President
On the occasion of Pakistan Day here, Zardari stressed the need for treating all provinces equally, while noting that feelings of hatred and vendetta have harmed the nation.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the country has been suffering due to the imposition of rulers without the will of the people.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day here, Zardari stressed the need for treating all provinces equally, while noting that feelings of hatred and vendetta have harmed the nation.

"We have to treat all units of Pakistan equally and this is the recipe of a strong, stable and developed Pakistan... The state will be strengthened by following the constitution," said the former president.

He also paid homage to former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - has postponed its long march planned for later this month, amid differences within the alliance on the issue of resigning from the assemblies.

The PPP, chaired by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has reservations over linking the resignations with the march and had sought time to hold consultations within its Central Executive Committee (CEC) before informing the PDM of its decision.

