Pakistan Airlines flight attendant lands in Toronto, then disappears: Reports

A flight attendant of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing after arriving in Toronto last week. Reports claimed that steward Aijaz Ali Shah reportedly vanished in Canada soon after appearing for immigration at Toronto airport. This was the third such instance this year, despite measures taken by the PIA to stop such occurrences, Dawn reported.

“One of our crew Mr. Ijaz Shah who operated as operating crew on PK781 of 14Oct went missing after the flight,” CTV News Toronto quoted Abdullah H Khan, PIA general manager of corporate communications, as saying.

On October 14 at 4pm, the PIA flight from Islamabad landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Shah was officially declared missing after he didn’t show up to the return flight he was scheduled to board on Sunday, CTV News Toronto reported.

The PIA management, meanwhile, also informed Canadian immigration authorities of the ‘missing’ crew member. Shah, a resident of Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, had joined the national flag carrier 20 years ago, Dawn reported.

The report added that after reaching the airport, Shah quickly moved towards the Canadian immigration counter because he was the first person in the row but he then disappeared as none of the crew members could find him again at the airport. Shortly after Shah went missing from the airport, the other crew members waited for him for about two hours in their bus and looked for him at the airport.

Not the first incident

> In January, a flight steward on PK-781 flight had gone missing in Canada soon after landing in Toronto.

> An air hostess of the PIA also disappeared on reaching Canada this year.

