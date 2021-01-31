IND USA
Pakistan anti-terrorism official shot dead by gunman in Peshawar

Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.
ANI, Pakistan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:58 PM IST
An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar. (HT representative image)

An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua reported security officials told media.

Pakistani security officials said the gunman on Saturday opened fire on Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel outside the Central Jail in Peshawar, killing an inspector of the CTD.

Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

