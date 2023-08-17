Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of elections: Report

Pakistan appoints new caretaker cabinet ahead of elections: Report

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2023 06:03 PM IST

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the national elections.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the national elections due in early November, broadcaster GEO News reported, citing sources.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Former U.S. ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani was named foreign minister and former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed finance minister as part of the new caretaker cabinet, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
cabinet pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP