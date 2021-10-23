Pakistan asks TV channels to ban 'hug scenes', says 'disregard to culture': Reports

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has asked local television channels to censor caress and hug scenes as the authorities have received several complaints against such elements in television dramas. The list of such objectionable content includes 'indecent dressing, caressing, bed scenes and gestures, sensitive or controversial plots and unnecessary detailing of events which are highly disturbing, distressing for the viewers and against the commonly accepted standards of decency," the order issued on Friday said. It comes in continuation of earlier directions from the authority issued from time to time, it said.

Explaining the reason behind this move, the authorities said that they are not only receiving complaints from the general public but are also being chastised on WhatsApp groups. "A considerable stratum of the society believes that dramas are not depicting the true picture of Pakistani society. Hugs/Caress scenes/extramarital relations, vulgar/bold dressing, bed scenes and intimacy of married couple are being glamourised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society," it said.

"Forgoing in view, all satellite TV licensees are required to stop airing such content in dramas, henceforth, and ensure compliance of PEMRA laws in letter and spirit," it added.

The notification has drawn flak on social media. Human rights professional Reema Omer reacted to the order saying intimacy and affection between married couple is not true depiction of Pakistani society. "Our culture is control, abuse and violence...," she wrote.

Reports said drama serial Juda Huay Kuch is Tarah has created a storm on social media as the teaser of it depicts an "unwitting married couple who were foster siblings".