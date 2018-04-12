Pakistan: Authorities directed to crack down on Hindu god caricatures

Pakistan's parliamentary speaker has directed authorities to crack down on elements involved in blasphemous material about the Hindu religion after Hindu lawmakers protested about a caricature that portrayed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan as Lord Shiva.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq took notice of the image shared on social media that depicted Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan as the Hindu god. The Hindu MPs have said the caricature was first posted on social media by supporters of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif's PML-N party.

The issue was raised in Parliament through a point of order by Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Ramesh Lal, who presented a copy of the blasphemous image.

In response, Sadiq directed the interior ministry to crack down on any individual or group posting such blasphemous material about the Hindu religion.

Ramesh Lal told Parliament that such offences were covered by cyber laws and should not go unpunished.

Another parliamentarian, Lal Chand Malhi of the PTI, said there was evidence of a malicious online campaign targeting the Hindu community and desecrating images revered by millions of Pakistani Hindus.

The Speaker also directed the minister of state for interior Tallal Chaudhry to complete the inquiry within seven days and to lodge a case against the culprits through the Federal Investigation Agency.

According to the Pakistan Hindu Council, the religious minority makes up about 4% of the population of 200 million. There are an estimated 8 million Hindus in Pakistan, a majority of them living in southern Sindh province. Rights groups have said Hindus, like Pakistan’s other minorities, face widespread persecution.