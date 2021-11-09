Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan authority cancels land allotment for Hindu temple in Islamabad

This comes as reports of discrimination and attacks on religious minorities have surged in the country.
Pakistan authority cancels land allotment for Hindu temple in Islamabad.(Reuters File)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 10:12 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

In yet another case of discrimination against religious minorities, the City Development Authority (CDA) in Pakistan's national capital Islamabad has cancelled the allotment of land for a temple.

Earlier, a plot had been allotted to the Hindu Community for the construction of a temple, a community centre and a crematorium, according to vernacular media reports.

A citizen had appealed against the construction of the temple and Advocate Javed Iqbal argued that the city authority had cancelled the allotment on the instruction of the Federal Cabinet.

The federal cabinet had instructed the CDA to cancel all allotments in 'Green Areas' if construction has not been done.

This comes as reports of discrimination and attacks on religious minorities have surged in the country.

Last month, unidentified persons ransacked a Hindu temple at Kotri in Pakistan's Sindh province, creating a wave of resentment amongst local Hindus.

After breaking idols, the persons ran away with lakhs in cash and other precious goods, according to vernacular media reports. 

