Pakistan bans Indian films from being screened in country

Pakistan to ban the screening of Indian films as tensions between the two countries rise over Kashmir

world Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Islamabad
Pakistan to stop screening of Indian cinema.
Pakistan to stop screening of Indian cinema.
         

Pakistan said on Thursday it would ban the screening of Indian films in the country’s cinemas, as tensions between the two countries rise over the Kashmir region.

“No Indian cinema will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan,” Firdous Ashiq Awan, an adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 18:39 IST

