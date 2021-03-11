Home / World News / Pakistan blocks TikTok over 'indecency' complaint
world news

Pakistan blocks TikTok over 'indecency' complaint

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar ordered the ban on a plea by a private complainant. Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) said it would comply with the order.
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:59 PM IST
A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration (REUTERS).

Pakistan on Thursday blocked the popular social media app TikTok after a court order over a complaint that it ran indecent content, a spokesman for the country's telecoms regulator said.

"The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok," Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding that the authority would comply with the order.

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it ordered the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, said Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA.

The service providers have been directed to immediately block access to TikTok, the regulator said in a statement.

The app stopped working within an hour of the direction.

A TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform.

"In Pakistan, we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines," the representative said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Muslim-majority Pakistan had banned the app in October, but restored it within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading "obscenity and immorality."

The telecom regulator said the social media company had agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws.

TikTok has been one of the most-downloaded apps in the South Asian nation behind WhatsApp and Facebook.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular in a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos.

But the app has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China.

TikTok has denied that its ties to China pose a security concern in other countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP