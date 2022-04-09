Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile
world news

Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.
Photo grab from the Twitter of media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces ISPR (ANI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:09 PM IST
ANI |

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.

Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.

The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015.

This test comes as the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday. 

