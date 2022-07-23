Pakistan, China welcome 'interested' third countries joining CPEC
All-weather allies Pakistan and China have decided to welcome "interested" third countries joining the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it was "an open and inclusive platform" for mutually beneficial cooperation.
Launched in 2013, the CPEC is a corridor linking Pakistan's Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.
The 3rd meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in virtual mode on Friday.
Also read: Pak man caught in Raj also vandalised Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue in Lahore
During the meeting, co-chaired by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, both sides reviewed the continued implementation of the CPEC and its expansion to the jointly agreed priority areas, according to a statement by the Foreign Office here.
It was noted that as a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the CPEC had broken new ground in strengthening international and regional connectivity, especially in the context of its extension to Afghanistan.
“As an open and inclusive platform, both sides welcomed interested third parties to benefit from avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by CPEC,” according to the Foreign Office.
India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The CPEC is a USD 60 billion flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of the Chinese government and promoted by President Xi Jinping.
During Friday's meeting, Pakistan and China also agreed that CPEC’s development had reached a new point, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.
Foreign Secretary Mahmood underscored the centrality of the time-tested Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in Pakistan’s foreign policy.
Also read: India sensitizes Bhutan over Chinese encroachment, holds the line in East Ladakh
He said that manifesting the historic choice of both countries and peoples, the vitality and dynamism of CPEC reflected the deep-seated mutual goodwill that lay at the heart of the bilateral relationship.
“The timely completion of CPEC projects and steady progress on realising important projects in the pipeline was energising bilateral cooperation and further strengthening the foundation for Pakistan’s economic modernisation and enhancing the capacity for sustained progress and prosperity,” he said.
Many Western think tanks and commentators have termed the CPEC an economic debt trap.
-
Taliban's worrying new diktat for those who criticise 'Islamic Emirate'
The Taliban will punish those to criticise the scholars and public servants of 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' without any authenticity, be it with gesture, word or anything else, reported news agency ANI citing Voice of America. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has reportedly published new set of instructions attributed to their leader, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, calling their implementation "Sharia responsibility" of the people and the media.
-
Taliban torture arrested Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi and his team: Report
The Taliban are torturing arrested Afghan model and YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi, along with other three people, reported news agency ANI citing sources. Reportedly, the Taliban tortured them by brutally beating them with rods and filmed it “for fun” - which then went viral on social media. On June 9, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi along with three people for allegedly “disrespecting” Islam and the Quran, as per videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers.
-
Twitter gets a win over Musk with trial fast-tracked for October
Twitter Inc. scored an early win against Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his $44 billion buyout, as a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date. Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick on Tuesday scheduled the trial for five days in the fall, instead of two weeks in February as the billionaire requested.
-
US health officials weigh emergency declaration over monkeypox
The Biden administration is considering whether to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as cases in the US soared to more than 2,800 on Friday, a White House official said. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator added that any declaration would come from the Department of Health and Human Services. Around the world, monkeypox is still primarily affecting men who have sex with men and those who identify as gay or bisexual.
-
Is foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Australia threat to global beef supplies?
Australia is on high alert for foot-and-mouth disease in its cattle herds after traces of the virus were found on imported animal products. The prevalence of the disease has the potential to decimate herds. It shouldn't be confused with the fever and rash-causing hand, foot, and mouth disease in humans. Surrounding nations like Australia are particularly alarmed at the proliferation of the virus, which has reached the tourist hot spot of Bali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics