Pak man caught in Raj also vandalised Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue in Lahore
JAIPUR: The Pakistani national caught past midnight of July 16 near the Indo-Pak border soon after he sneaked into the country was also responsible for vandalising a life-size statute of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Pakistan’s Lahore Fort last year, a senior police officer said citing his interrogation.
Sriganganagar superintendent of police (SP) Anand Sharma said the Pakistani national, Rizwan Ashraf, was arrested and jailed in August 2021 for vandalising the bronze statue. Sharma said Ashraf is a member of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a far-right Islamic group in Pakistan that has been blamed for repeatedly targeting the statute.
The nine-foot cold bronze statue was unveiled in 2019 to mark the 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja. Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, ruled over Punjab for close to 40 years. He died in 1839.
In the third attack on the statute in August that provoked a sharp reaction from New Delhi, its arm was broken and the bust dismantled from the horse. According to reports in Pakistani media, it was restored by Lahore’s Fakir Khana Museum in April this year.
Ashraf, who was intercepted by the Border Security Force past around July 16 midnight near the border, earlier told interrogators that he allegedly wanted to kill Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.
A bag in Ashraf’s possession contained two knives, religious books, food and clothes, he added. Ashraf was arrested for offences under the Foreigners Act, Indian Passport Act and Arms Act.
-
AAP leaders not afraid of jails, says Arvind Kejriwal, after L-G seeks CBI probe
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the central government and said that Aam Aadmi Party leaders are not afraid of prisons, after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the state government's 2021-22 excise policy over alleged procedural lapses in its implementation. Kejriwal said that deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, may be arrested soon, after health minister Satyendar Jain who is currently in prison.
-
Plane faces hitch just before take off at Bengaluru airport, grounded: Report
A technical glitch caused a Vijayawada-bound plane to be grounded at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday morning seconds before take off, a report by The Times of India said. Pilots of Alliance Air flight 91501 suspected something was amiss after the aircraft started taxiing in preparation for take off. The flight then returned to the terminal and the passengers - aruond 50 - were deboarded and asked to wait inside the airport.
-
Presidential poll: Half of Jharkhand Congress MLAs may have cross voted for Murmu
Cementing the fact that its state unit is a divided camp, at least half of the Congress legislators in Jharkhand went against the party diktat and voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential polls, data showed. As per available information, Murmu received 70 votes from the Jharkhand assembly, while joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha received only nine in the 81-member House. Of the votes polled, one vote was declared invalid.
-
Bengaluru: Video of parents violating traffic rules viral, police say 'will act'
Footpaths meant for pedestrians in Bengaluru are often taken over by two-wheelers - particularly during peak traffic hours - leaving no room for citizens on their feet and it has become a major issue. Bengaluru Traffic Police has assured action against those seen violating the rules. There are several such videos online that show Bengaluru two-wheeler drivers violating the traffic rules. Bengaluru Traffic Police has said it will act against all identified violators.
-
Punjab: Car with bodies of four of family found in canal in Faridkot
The bodies of four members of a family that had been missing since June 11 were recovered from a car in the Sirhind Feeder Canal in Faridkot on Friday. The car was spotted by a passerby on Friday after it became visible as the water level in the canal receded. The car was fished out from the bottom of the canal and bodies of the family were found in their car.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics