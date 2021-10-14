Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan reacts to Amit Shah's 'surgical strike' comment, says it's peace-loving
world news

Pakistan reacts to Amit Shah's 'surgical strike' comment, says it's peace-loving

“While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs," Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said issuing a statement. 
Pakistan said Amit Shah's statement is irresponsible and provocative.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 08:18 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Pakistan on Thursday said it is a peace-loving country but will not spare any effort to thwart any ‘aggressive design’ of India. The comments came after Union home minister Amit Shah referred to surgical strike in his speech in Goa. Remembering former Goa chief minister and India's former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Amit Shah on Thursday said the surgical strike was a new chapter in India's defence.

"Surgical strike under PM Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, But now is the time to reciprocate," Amit Shah said.

India now gives befitting reply: Amit Shah warns Pakistan, refers to surgical strike

Criticising the defence policy of the UPA government, Amit Shah said there used to be talks when India's border got attacked. But now is the time to reciprocate. "When the terrorists attacked Poonch, India gave a befitting reply in the form of surgical strike. That was the beginning of a new chapter when India conveyed the message that it will give a reply in the same language," Amit Shah said.

Pakistan said Amit Shah's statement, which has been interpreted as a veiled warning for more surgical strikes, is irresponsible and provocative. "His delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine’s propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on enmity towards Pakistan," Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said in the statement. 

“While Pakistan is a peace-loving country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs," it said. 

"Pakistan’s swift response to India’s Balakot misadventure in 2019, including the downing of Indian combat aircraft and capture of Indian Air Force pilot, fully demonstrated the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces to deter Indian aggression," it said.

Union minister Amit Shah's statement and Pakistan's reaction come in the backdrop of increased incidents of civilians' killing in J&K. Amit Shah will visit J&K between October 23 and October 25, his first visit after the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019.
